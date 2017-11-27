England's Barmy Army pays tribute to Phillip Hughes

RESPECT: The Barmy Army paid tribute to Phillip Hughes on the third anniversary of his death.

RESPECT: The Barmy Army paid tribute to Phillip Hughes on the third anniversary of his death. Cricket Australia

THE Barmy Army paid tribute to former Australian batsman Phillip Hughes at the Ashes series opener on the third anniversary of his tragic death.

While the tourists didn't have much to sing about during England's easy defeat at the hands of Australia, the Poms belted out a hearty rendition of 'There's Only One Phillip Hughes'.

Hughes, born in Macksville, died on November 27, 2014 after he was felled by a bouncer in a NSW v South Australia Sheffield Shield game at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

He played in three Ashes series over 2009-2010, 2010-2011 and 2013.

Australian openers David Warner and Cameron Bancroft showed their respect wearing black armbands at the first 2017-2018 Ashes Test at Brisbane's Gabba.

After scoring 63, the score Hughes was on when he was struck by Sean Abbott in that infamous Sheffield Shield match, Warner looked up to the sky in honour of his mate.

Warner, a former team-mate of Hughes, held Hughes' hand when he was taken off the field for medical treatment in 2014.

Warner went on to score 87 (n.o.) while Bancroft complemented him with a score of 82 (n.o.) to comfortably win the first Test by 10 wickets