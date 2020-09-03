England Test cricketer dead at 57

Former England all-rounder David Capel has died aged 57 following a long illness, his former county Northamptonshire announced on Wednesday.

Capel, who played 15 Tests and 23 one-day internationals between 1987 and 1990, was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2018.

The club said on their Twitter account: "It is with incredibly heavy hearts that we announce the death of former Northamptonshire and England great David Capel at the age of 57."

Watch every ball of Australia's Tour of England Live & On-Demand on Kayo. New to Kayo? Get your free trial now & start streaming instantly >

Capel, who was one of a number of all-rounders burdened with the tag of being the "new Ian Botham", made his Test debut against Pakistan in 1987, scoring a half century.

He was also part of the England team that produced a huge shock by beating the powerful West Indies in Jamaica in 1990.

Former England player David Capel has passed away at the age of 57.



The all-rounder played in 15 Tests and 23 ODIs, scoring three fifties and claiming 38 wickets.



After retiring as a player he went into coaching, taking on roles with both Bangladesh and England women's teams. pic.twitter.com/OUpZUoRSb6 — ICC (@ICC) September 2, 2020

Capel scored 374 Test runs at an average of 15.58, with a highest score of 98 against Pakistan in Karachi in 1987, and took 21 wickets at 50.66 with his medium pace.

Former England and Northants teammate Allan Lamb tweeted: "Very sad to hear my former teammate passed from a long-suffering illness.

"David Capel allround person and a true gentlemen both on and off the field we are going to miss you buddy. RIP and condolences to your family."

Capel represented Northamptonshire for his whole playing career between 1981 and 1998. Subsequently, he ran the academy and in 2006 was appointed as head coach.

A three-decade association with the club came to an end in 2012, after which he had a stint as assistant coach of the England women's team.

England and Wales chief executive officer Tom Harrison said: "This is hugely shocking and sad news for the English cricket family and particularly those connected with Northants CCC.

"David was one of the finest all-rounders of his era and spent an astonishing 33 years at Wantage Road."

Very sad to hear the awful news about David Capel....his enthusiasm for the game was second to none !

We’ve lost a very fine cricketer !!

Our condolences are with his family RIP. — Ian Botham (@BeefyBotham) September 2, 2020

Sad to hear of the passing of David Capel. Condolences to his family and friends and especially to all of his @englandcricket and @NorthantsCCC Team mates .. tough day for you all. — Dean Jones AM (@ProfDeano) September 2, 2020

So sad to hear that David Capel passed away last night. He was a passionate, sometimes batshit crazy (in a completely endearing way) natural cricketer and true Northamptonian. one of my childhood heroes I was lucky enough to share a dressing room with. RIP Capes @NorthantsCCC 😞 — Graeme Swann (@Swannyg66) September 2, 2020

Very sad to hear the news about David Capel, a fierce competitor with endless passion and enthusiasm.

Condolences to his family. #RIPCapes — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) September 2, 2020

So sad to hear of David Capel passing away. Played under him at Northampton when he coached. A tremendous person who wore his heart on his sleeve and gave everything. Rest In Peace Capes — Chris Rogers (@BuckRogers55) September 2, 2020

- AFP

Originally published as England Test cricketer dead at 57