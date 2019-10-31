England name unchanged team for final

England’s Owen Farrell (left) and Jonny May (right) have overcome injury to be fit for Saturday’s Rugby World Cup final. Picture: Getty Images

ENGLAND have kept an unchanged XV for the Rugby World Cup final against South Africa, with Owen Farrell, Jonny May and Kyle Sinckler overcoming injuries to make the starting line-up for Saturday's game.

The only change to the matchday 23 sees Ben Spencer replace fellow scrumhalf Willi Heinz on the bench. Heinz sustained a hamstring injury in the 19-7 win over New Zealand in the semifinals, so Spencer was summoned from England.

Sinckler had appeared to be the main worry for England, with the prop practicing away from the main group this week because of tightness in his calf muscle.

Farrell, the captain, has overcome a number of minor issues to start at center, while winger May has again shrugged off a hamstring problem that has been nagging him since the Australia game in the quarter-finals.

"It's less about the volume of training this week," England coach Eddie Jones said, "it's more about sharpening the sword."

England team: Elliot Daly, Anthony Watson, Manu Tuilagi, Owen Farrell (captain), Jonny May, George Ford, Ben Youngs; Billy Vunipola, Sam Underhill, Tom Curry, Courtney Lawes, Maro Itoje, Kyle Sinckler, Jamie George, Mako Vunipola. Reserves: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Joe Marler, Dan Cole, George Kruis, Mark Wilson, Ben Spencer, Henry Slade, Jonathan Joseph.