Engineered for fun at South Grafton PS

SOUTH Grafton Public School opened its doors to the community last week to share in a bit of creative fun.

Students from Years 3 and 4 took up the challenge to create their own arcade game through a project-based learning unit focussed on sustainability, recycling, design, engineering and construction.

From pinball machines, foosball to role-playing games, a wide variety of sideshow arcades were designed as part of the project and opened to the public last Thursday and Friday afternoon.

"It was a very fun project, and fun when the parents came to try the games," Year 4 student Lexi Bryant said.

"It was fun bringing in everything... you'd look at the cardboard and think, oh that's just trash, but when you actually think about and use it you realise you can make lots of things out of it."

Year 4 students Annabel Dungey and Lexi Bryant showing off their 'Hole in One' pinball game. South Grafton Public School

Inspired by pinball machines and her father's love of golf, Ms Bryant and her teammates Annabel Dungey and Jake Wagstaff created 'A Hole in One' which requires patrons to try and get handmade balls through a series of holes, each with its own value.

"We've got fun passes and tokens and if you're lucky enough to get a limited-edition token you can take it and, when you come back to the game and there's a long line-up, you can go ahead of the line," Ms Bryant said.

Ms Dungey said a vital part of the design process involved test subjects and feedback to improve their game.

"When we were making the game, we were worried it was going to be too easy or not that fun, so we tried it on a few people," she said.

"When Years 5 and 6 were playing our game, one girl came up to us and said, 'your game is awesome' and we were so happy to hear that. It was nice to get that comment."