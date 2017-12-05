End of the line for local gift shop and gallery

CLOSING: Charlotte French and her artist husband Wayne who have operated the Greenroom Gallery for the past eight years at The Promenade are closing as they explore new business opportunities in 2018.

CLOSING: Charlotte French and her artist husband Wayne who have operated the Greenroom Gallery for the past eight years at The Promenade are closing as they explore new business opportunities in 2018. Matthew Deans

AFTER almost eight years in business the Greenroom Gallery at The Promenade is closing as owners Wayne and Charlotte French explore a new business opportunity.

The Coffs Harbour boutique where Wayne's seascapes have shared space with gifts, and bamboo and natural fibre clothing, has held a loyal customer base.

"Some visit for the bamboo clothes, some for the hemp clothing and others come for the art,” Charlotte said.

"Being located by the creek has meant a totally different outlook to most shopping centres.

"It's quiet and peaceful - no rush. My customers and I have had wonderful chats and so much has been shared within these walls.

"I had some idea of retail when we first started out but it turned out a huge learning curve.

"We would like to thank our gorgeous customers for their support over the years. If customers were flowers, we certainly got the best bunch. They helped to turn it into the most amazing journey,” Charlotte said.

The boutique is hosting a farewell sale of clothing and gifts in the lead-up to Christmas with Thursday, December 23 being the last day of trade.

Wayne's art will continue to be available for sale through his website, Instagram and Facebook sites where he will also promote his calendar of art workshops for the 2018 year.

"While we are closing the boutique at The Promenade, we invite our customers to remain in touch as we are exploring some exciting new business opportunities which we will be shortly announcing,” Wayne said.

"Watch this space - we are about to catch a new wave.”