End of an era: old clubhouse coming down

It will be a sad day for some while others will be relieved to see the old surf clubhouse at Woolgoolga removed once and for all.

Scaffolding will be erected tomorrow around the old building (just to the north of the new clubhouse) in preparation for its demolition.

Back in November last year a frustrated Woolgoolga SLSC president Les Pepper, told the Advocate he had to call off the company on standby to do the demolition work.

"We had them booked in for either this week or next week as Council said they wanted it gone before Christmas, and the land turned into parkland before the holidays," Mr Pepper said.

Cramped - Woolgoolga SLSC president Les Pepper inside the clubhouse in August 2016.

Despite the dilapidated condition of the old clubhouse, some locals were calling for it to be preserved, or even turned into a restaurant or bar.

"You would need a lift in there and I know from doing all that work with the new clubhouse that would cost at least $80,000.

"Then all the electricals are shot and it's full of asbestos. It would need to be repiered - it's so rundown. And to top it all off, it's full of white ants.

"People don't know what they are complaining about."

But tomorrow Coffs Harbour City Council contractors will begin work on removing the old building. The work should take about three weeks.

The removal of the clubhouse is an important part of the overall Woolgoolga Beach Reserve upgrade.

A new playground was recently completed and according to Council's director of sustainable infrastructure Mick Raby, it's been getting rave reviews from locals and visitors alike.

"The upgrade as a whole is a very exciting project and the reserve is an important landmark, attracting visitors and locals to Woolgoolga and contributing hugely to the local economy. So it's very good to have such a positive response so far."

Following the demolition, the area will be graded and turfed to create an open community lawn area.

Under the Masterplan for the reserve, the public carpark will be renewed to include formalised spaces including designated spaces for people with disabilities.

Once funding becomes available, the community will be given the opportunity to help further develop the final design for the northern end of the reserve.

Lifesavers will use a portable observation post until funds are available to construct a planned covered viewing deck, which will also be available for use by the general public.

The current Beach Reserve Masterplan contains concept designs - created from the community consultation previously undertaken in the development of the Masterplan - that show lawns with shade trees, paths and beach access points for people of all abilities and space for temporary events, leisure activities and play.

Les Pepper (right) outside the old marine rescue building in the process of being demolished in March 2018 to make way for the new Woolgoolga Surf Club. Photo: Trevor Veale

For more information on the Woolgoolga Beach Reserve upgrade, take a look at the Masterplan.

Visitors will still be able to park in the adjacent public parking area in Hofmeier Close.

