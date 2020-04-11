Menu
The old forestry building at the Jetty Strip now behind demolition fencing and (inset) at its official opening in the 1940s.
News

End of an era for jetty icon

Janine Watson
11th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
THE demolition of the old Forestry headquarters at the jetty is underway.

Early last year Coffs Harbour City Councillors voted to approve the demolition on the proviso its heritage value be documented and where possible preserved.

The main building on the corner of Harbour Dr and Hood St was opened in the late ‘40s and at the time was the only three-storey building in town.

The large corner block contains five separate structures owned by Gowings’ Pacific Coast Developments.

The old Forestry building at the Jetty Strip is now behind demolition fencing. Photo by Trevor Veale
It was the regional head office for the NSW Forestry Commission (now known as the Forestry Corporation) showcasing beautiful timber work including intricate parquetry, wood panelling and an imposing curved staircase.

Much of the timber is rare and protected such as the fire oak flooring on the bottom level and the rainforest timber used throughout.

The building in the 50s
The Advocate has obtained some historic photos to give readers a look behind the scenes before the building is gone for good.

See the photos and read more about the building.

The building was renovated in 2007 uncovering some gems like large parquetry trees in the main entrance which had been covered in green carpet. Much of the wood panelling had also been covered in typical ‘70s style with canary yellow panels.

The Forestry Corporation relocated to their new offices on Gordon St in 2018.

The new Forestry Corporation building in Gordon Street.
