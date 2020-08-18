Parents' emotional reunion with five-year-old son

AFTER six arduous months in Thailand, Oscar Gordon has finally been reunited with his parents in Lismore.

It has been a bittersweet time for the family after Oscar, 5, was left stranded in Thailand with his grandmother Pintong Kaennakham due to border closures and issues with their paperwork.

Oscar's dad, Tim Gordon, said to have Oscar back at home now was a surreal feeling.

"We saw them in receptions with their bags … and they were excited to see us so as soon as they were let out, it was a group huddle for five minutes and lots of cuddles and kisses, it was a really nice feeling," he said.

"It's like the end of a nightmare … we had a good night sleep last night which was really weird usually we've been waking up throughout the night but we both slept through the night."

The incident created an online petition which garnered thousands of signatures and Mr Gordon said the community support had been humbling during a trying time.

"It's definitely very humbling to feel the community spirit around us and being in the university cafe, people have been walking in every day and asking about Oscar and when is he coming home and they've shared in the disappointment with us," Mr Gordon said.

"It truly helped us knowing that there is people behind us because it has been a really hard six months."

>>> SEE MORE: KINDY CLASSMATES TOUCHING TRIBUTE TO OSCAR

With six months of family time to catch up on, there has been lots to talk about for the family since they picked up Oscar.

"It was a complete chat fest and laughs and good feelings, Oscar was excited to come back to Lismore … once he got here it was the recognition of places he knew and he really felt home and he couldn't wait to get in the front door," Mr Gordon said.

"It took a while for it to sink in that he was safe and home … we had a bit of a jam (on the guitar) last night and he enjoyed strumming the strings."

>>> SEE MORE: BOY TRAPPED IN THAILAND

>>> SEE MORE: OSCAR GORDON STILL IN THAILAND