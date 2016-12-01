30°
Sport

END OF AN ERA: Major shake up to rep footy in the bush

mcraig
| 1st Dec 2016 12:55 PM
Macksville veteran Aaron Wood is one player who would not be eligible to represent Group 2 or North Coast Dolphins in the revamped CRL Under-23 Country Championships competition.
Macksville veteran Aaron Wood is one player who would not be eligible to represent Group 2 or North Coast Dolphins in the revamped CRL Under-23 Country Championships competition. Emily Burley

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

RUGBY LEAGUE: Sweeping changes to the Country Championships has placed a greater focus on burgeoning rugby league talent on the North Coast. But it has left one association head exasperated.

This week Country Rugby League announced plans to scrap the current model and replace it with an Under-23s competition.

It means the chance to represent the Northern Rivers or North Coast is effectively finished for anyone over the age of 23.

Newly inducted NRRRL Robin Harley has lampooned the changes, suggesting the Northern Rivers side, encompassing teams from the Clarence River to the Queensland border, will struggle to be competitive.

"We'll definitely struggle to put a quality side together in Under 23s," he said.

CRL chief executive officer Terry Quinn believes the new format will provide greater opportunities for regional players to progress through the rugby league pathways to higher honours.

The new format will align more closely with the Australian Rugby League Commission's Pathways model and structures.

"While the decision to restructure the Country Championships was difficult, we believe the new format will provide a greater opportunity for regional players to progress into the Intrust Super Cup and NRL," Quinn said.

"By restructuring the format to under-23s we are giving more players in our peak participation range the opportunity to advance their rugby league careers."

But Harley disagreed with the CRL boss, declaring players seeking opportunities in the game had usually done so at a young age.

"It will be a waste of time because the NRL identification programs will have the players they want locked down well before they're 23," Harley said.

"If you haven't made it by that stage (to the NRL) then it really isn't going to happen.

"(Former Grafton Ghost) Anthony Don is probably the only one that springs to mind as a late bloomer and he made his NRL debut at 25."  

Photos
View Gallery
Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  crl nrrrl nsw country representative football rugby league under-23s

Surf skills awarded

Surf skills awarded

Holding multiple competitions throughout the year, the club held its finale followed by presentations at the Seaview Tavern.

Warnings of a severe storm on the way

Storm clouds gather south of Coffs Harbour, headed for the airport.

Storm warning for Coffs, Woolgoolga, Sawtell, Dorrigo and Lowanna.

Local blueberries a hot topic in China

The possibility of blueberry exports to China from the Coffs Coast has the potential to provide a boost to the local economy.

Local blueberries a hot topic in China

END OF AN ERA: Major shake up to rep footy in the bush

Macksville veteran Aaron Wood is one player who would not be eligible to represent Group 2 or North Coast Dolphins in the revamped CRL Under-23 Country Championships competition.

NRRRL head slams new look Under-23s format

Local Partners

Dogs are the best listeners when it comes to reading

A unique Story Dogs in Schools reading program is taking off across NSW with specially selected dogs listening to children read in several of our local schools.

Charity 'mum' recognised with Premier's Award

AWARD WINNER: Sylvia Haigh (centre) with Andrew Fraser and Cheryl Nolan.

A local volunteer has received a Premier's certificate for her work.

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Kanye West leaves hospital, nine days after breakdown

Kanye West leaves hospital, nine days after breakdown

RAPPER Kanye West has reportedly left hospital after nine days of treatment following his mental breakdown.

Victoria's Secret 2016: Top supermodels wow in Paris

Lady Gaga revived her role as the first lady of pop music

Now you can watch Netflix without the net

A scene from the Netflix hit Stranger Things

Stranger Things binge can now be enjoyed on a plane

What's on the big screen this week

A scene from the movie Trolls.

DREAMWORKS' colourful family film Trolls hits cinemas today.

Crikey! Robert Irwin turns 13

Robert Irwin turns 13 today.

He's travelled the world, wrestled crocs and starred on TV

Aversion Crown singer features on Trojan EP

EP on the way for release in 2017. Photo Contributed

Dead Eyed Stare video doesn't blink

Hamish and Andy rock 'n' roll Rankins Springs

Hamish and Andy perform at Rankins Springs pub re-opening

Cool contemporary elegance enhanced by ocean and island vista...

2/8 Solitary Islands Way, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 3 3 2 $1,150,000 ...

From its executive elevated position in an oceanfront resort, this prestige security apartment is immersed in a postcard-perfect 180 degree ocean and coastal...

Redefining Luxury Beachfront Living!

26/87 Ocean Parade, Coffs Harbour 2450

Apartment 2 2 1 $750,000

Boasting contemporary, luxury living and cutting edge technology, Equinox Apartments are positioned as the landmark beachfront address in Coffs Harbour. With...

Inner city lifestyle...

1/24 Azalea Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 1 $409,950

This home is a true representation of inner city living at its finest. Located only a short and easy walk to Coffs Harbour CBD with all of its amenities and...

City Central Address with Views to Impress

39 Aubrey Crescent, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $499,000

Great locations never go out of fashion. This great 4 bedroom home is situated in the centre of town, yet its private, quiet, and boasts stunning elevated views...

Beachside Living at it&#39;s Best

37 Darkum Road, Mullaway 2456

House 4 2 2 $1,100,000

Backing onto Coastal Reserve this superb two storey residence offers an enviable coastal lifestyle ideal for families seeking a private haven. Ideally positioned...

Quiet Lifestyle at Country Club Estate

7 Palmer Road, Woolgoolga 2456

House 4 2 2 $595,000

This home has immediate appeal from the moment you encounter the impressive oversized driveway. The floorplan is away from open plan and offers separation of the...

CBD 4-5 bed Cottage

12 Korff Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 3 2 $425,000

Situated on a level 1593sqm right in the heart of the Coffs Harbour CBD this property represents an outstanding opportunity to cash in on the land allotment, the...

Character filled home on 10 beautiful acres...

131 Johnsons Road, Sandy Beach 2456

House 4 1 4 $815,000 ...

This exceptional property offers the best of both beach and rural living. Sitting on 10 beautiful acres (1.4ha (approx.) with ocean and rural vista this gracious...

Beachside renovation or development...the choice is yours!

11 Reicks Close, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 4 1 2 Buyers Guide...

Occupying an unheard of 3432 m2, bordering prestigious North Sapphire Estate this property represents a rare opportunity! For families seeking the coastal...

Entry level North Sapphire Opportunity!

13 Reicks Close, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 3 1 2 Buyers Guide...

Discover unlimited possibilities with this exciting package. Whether it be your family home, an exciting addition to your rental portfolio or an opportunity for...

Elegant coastal living in Corindi

BEACH IN THE BACKYARD: Meander 110m from the back door to the beach.

Elegant coastal living in Corindi

Coast high-flyer's fight back from bankruptcy, $72m debt

Scott Juniper went from millionaire developer to declaring bankruptcy in2012, now he is back on top of his game again with new developments including this one in Coolum.

'Apocalyptic lending storm' causes financial collapse.

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!