Encouraging school gardens

TO support and encourage, the Garden Club recently presented local schools with vouchers for their gardens.

The Woolgoolga Garden Club visited six schools in Woolgoolga and the Northern Beaches to give them a $150 Mitre 10 voucher to be used to maintain their school gardens.

"We were given a wonderful reception at each school by staff, teachers and students,” said Jim McTaggart, president of the Woolgoolga Garden Club.

Schools visited were Corindi, Mullaway, Woolgoolga Primary and High, St.Francis Xavier and Sandy Beach.

The vouchers were made possible with the assistance of Woolgoolga Lions Club.