Kyra Ensbey and her dog Chilli from Bright Bessy dog training.
Community

Encouraging calm behaviour

by Kyra Ensbey from Bright Bessy Dog Training
29th Mar 2019 11:15 AM

Question - My dog rushes through the front door when we go for a walk.

He has actually caused me to fall, what can I do?

 

Answer - Firstly, desensitise your dog from getting excited when it sees the lead.

Carry the lead around a lot, lead up dog, take lead off and don't go any where.

Don't say "'are we going for a walk"' as this will heighten your dog.

The front door or any exit point from the house needs to become the place where only calm behaviour is acceptable.

Get your dog to sit, focus on a treat or whatever it takes to encourage calmness.

Teach your dog to sit at the front door and let you go through first and then it can follow if it walks by your side calmly.

