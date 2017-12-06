Employer vote may see more Catholic teacher action

FURTHER industrial action is possible as Catholic school teachers continue their quest to be granted arbitration hearings with the Fair Work Commission.

Catholic schools employers have begun a voting process on the application.

IEU media spokesperson Sue Osborne said the result of that vote won't be known until December 12.

"That could lead to more rallies and stoppages if the outcome is not favourable,” she said.

"Thousands of teachers and support staff met last Monday to protest Catholic employers' refusal to strike a reasonable bargain.

"Many attended the stop work meeting at C.ex Coffs while the Kempsey teachers will hold their rally (today).”

According to IEU secretary John Quessy, members were at "boiling point” after employers took the unprecedented action of putting an enterprise agreement to the vote without gaining union endorsement.

"This has never been done before in Australian history,” he said.

"Catholic employers are coming for our members' rights and they will not tolerate that.

"We are urging a no vote as it clear they want absolute power over employees and members are standing firm against this

"Our action is sending a clear message we reject their enterprise agreement.”

Mr Quessy stressed the dispute is not about pay as a 2.5 per cent pay rise was settled nearly a year ago but has yet to be paid.

"Rather the dispute is about Catholic employers vetoing the right of the union to access the Fair Work Commission for arbitration.

"Details of the enterprise agreement also remain unresolved and it was outrageous the employers were indicating staff needed to vote yes in order to get their pay rise.

"Teachers and support staff want their conditions protected by their enterprise agreement and by the Fair Work Commission.”