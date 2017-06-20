Emotional win the highlight of Rotax Pro Tour finals

SCOTT Howard had every reason to be emotional after his Rotax Pro Tour DD2 Masters victory in Coffs Harbour.

The Brisbane driver only returned to racing earlier this year after heart surgery and Sunday's victory in the fourth of the six round national karting series was the BirelART chassis driver's first major victory since his comeback.

The win had added meaning for the concreting contractor after the sudden passing recently of close friend's son.

Despite Kris Walton winning the majority of the heats in the wet conditions on Saturday, Howard was strong from the get-go on Sunday.

He won the morning's pre-final then went on to take victory in the final.

Howard was pressured throughout by Walton, however kept his cool and fist-pumped his heart and pointed to the heavens as he took victory.

He will be off to New York State next week to take part in the US-equivalent of the Rotax Pro Tour for the American BirelART importer.

Walton, he had another opportunity to grab a win in the Rotax Heavy category and he did just that.

In Rotax Light, Victorian Bradley Jenner has asserted himself as the finest exponent of the category in Australia right now annexing his third win from the four rounds contested so far this year.

Wollongong's Cody Gillis produced one of his finest performances in the DD2 final. After securing the pole position in the pre-final, the TWM Kosmic driver won by more than two seconds from last round winner and points leader coming into the Coffs Harbour round, Joshua Fife.

Sunday's race of the day came in the Junior Max finale when the top two came to the line side-by-side, separated by just 0.034 seconds.

Just past the half way point of the final, Kiwi Ryan Wood got his Praga into the lead.

Last round winner, Harrison Hoey, was involved in a four way battle for the minors which included round two winner, Rianna O'Meara Hunt.

Hoey edged himself away from the group and set about chasing down Wood.

Lap by lap, the flow of the race ebbed and finally Hoey was on racing terms with Wood.

The last few laps saw Hoey put in a mammoth effort to close in and he was right with the Kiwi throughout the final lap.

He pushed through at the final corner and in fact crossed the line first, however officials deemed that he used unnecessary force in getting past Wood and reversed the order at the line.

Another Queenslander in Jack Westbury took out the Mini Max final after an entertaining race.