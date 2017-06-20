20°
Sport

Emotional win the highlight of Rotax Pro Tour finals

20th Jun 2017 3:00 AM
Scott Howard had an emotional Rotax Pro Tour victory in Coffs Harbour.
Scott Howard had an emotional Rotax Pro Tour victory in Coffs Harbour.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

SCOTT Howard had every reason to be emotional after his Rotax Pro Tour DD2 Masters victory in Coffs Harbour.

The Brisbane driver only returned to racing earlier this year after heart surgery and Sunday's victory in the fourth of the six round national karting series was the BirelART chassis driver's first major victory since his comeback.

The win had added meaning for the concreting contractor after the sudden passing recently of close friend's son.

Despite Kris Walton winning the majority of the heats in the wet conditions on Saturday, Howard was strong from the get-go on Sunday.

He won the morning's pre-final then went on to take victory in the final.

Howard was pressured throughout by Walton, however kept his cool and fist-pumped his heart and pointed to the heavens as he took victory.

He will be off to New York State next week to take part in the US-equivalent of the Rotax Pro Tour for the American BirelART importer.

Walton, he had another opportunity to grab a win in the Rotax Heavy category and he did just that.

In Rotax Light, Victorian Bradley Jenner has asserted himself as the finest exponent of the category in Australia right now annexing his third win from the four rounds contested so far this year.

Wollongong's Cody Gillis produced one of his finest performances in the DD2 final. After securing the pole position in the pre-final, the TWM Kosmic driver won by more than two seconds from last round winner and points leader coming into the Coffs Harbour round, Joshua Fife.

Sunday's race of the day came in the Junior Max finale when the top two came to the line side-by-side, separated by just 0.034 seconds.

Just past the half way point of the final, Kiwi Ryan Wood got his Praga into the lead.

Last round winner, Harrison Hoey, was involved in a four way battle for the minors which included round two winner, Rianna O'Meara Hunt.

Hoey edged himself away from the group and set about chasing down Wood.

Lap by lap, the flow of the race ebbed and finally Hoey was on racing terms with Wood.

The last few laps saw Hoey put in a mammoth effort to close in and he was right with the Kiwi throughout the final lap.

He pushed through at the final corner and in fact crossed the line first, however officials deemed that he used unnecessary force in getting past Wood and reversed the order at the line.

Another Queenslander in Jack Westbury took out the Mini Max final after an entertaining race.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs harbour go karting rotax pro tour

NSW Budget 2017: Treasurer Perrottet's big spender

NSW Budget 2017: Treasurer Perrottet's big spender

NSW is on track to be the first state with a net worth of a quarter of a trillion dollars in the first Berejiklian government Budget.

Motorcycle crashes and road toll on rise

CRASH VICTIM: Motorcyclist Kim Olive, 61, believes 98% of motorcyclists have been injured on the road.

Police and Ambulance personnel alarmed at motorcycle death toll

Meat tray thieves crash after police pursuit

A man fled the scene of a grocery store after stealing nine trays of meat.

Men charged after leading police on chase.

More rental properties available

Residential vacancy rates are on the rise

Local Partners

Prune and reduce hazards in the garden

Homeowners should be wary of the distance of vegetation from electrical assests

New emergency department specialists join the ranks

Macksville District Hospital Emergency Medicine Staff Specialists Dr Alison Mitchell and Dr Karly Field are welcomed to their new roles by Mid North Coast Local Health District Governing Board Chair Warren Grimshaw AM.

Specialist doctors split duties between Coffs and Macksville

Say 'I do' in old Bellingen church

Cedar Bellingen Wedding Expo

Bellingen is fast becoming a destination wedding hub.

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

Shoes make difference to kids in Zambia

MANY SHOES: Toowoomba Grammar School's Adrian Irwin and Fairholme College's Libby Stumer with shoes collected for children in Zambia.

Students are making a difference, creating a new project

Netflix could be blocked in Australia over content quota

NETFLIX, Stan and other streaming services could be blocked from the Australian market if a certain quota for local is not maintained.

EXCLUSIVE: Simon reveals truth behind MAFS reunion rumours

CUP STARS: Married at First Sight's Nadia, Sean, Alene, Simon, Jesse, Lauren and John.

MARRIED at First Sight star on the cast's special trip to Ipswich

ACA-awesome! Pitch Perfect 3 drops teaser trailer

Aussie comic on set of Pitch Perfect 3

ACA-EXCITEMENT!

Karl Stefanovic and his girlfriend live it up in Bora Bora

Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough soak up the sun in Bora Bora.

KARL and girlfriend Jasmine Yarbrough have escaped the Sydney cold.

Aussie Bach villains’ US debut cancelled

Keira Maguire says she was set to appear on Bachelor in Paradise.

Keira and Sam have their US reality TV dreams cancelled.

Carrie Fisher autopsy finds she had cocktail of drugs

Coroner’s officials ruled Fisher died from sleep apnoea.

Here’s how much Gal Gadot was paid for Wonder Woman

The movie has proved to be a big hit.

Such a great movie, such a small paycheck

13, your new lucky number...

13 Dutton Crescent, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 2 4 $509,000 ...

Highly sought after four bedroom home with self-contained granny flat located in one of Coffs Harbour's most popular residential areas. Upstairs you're welcomed...

INVESTOR SPECIAL CLOSE TO TOWN

49 Argyll Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 $350,000

This property has been recently refurbished throughout by the owners, and has been successfully rented up until they decided to sell. Neat and tidy in an evolving...

Home In The Mountains

11 Hickory Street, Dorrigo 2453

House 4 1 2 $360,000

This beautiful Swiss style Chalet home with mountain views looks out over the stunning paddocks of the bielsdown. These expansive views gives the sense of space...

3 bedroom cottage with development opportunites

13 Dorrigo Street, Dorrigo 2453

House 3 1 2 $499,000

This Beautiful property is located just beyond the main street of the township of Dorrigo, making it close to all the conveniences of town. The property consists...

Casa de Flores known locally as The Halpin House.

18 Ford Street, Bellingen 2454

House 4 3 4 $690,000 ...

There are certain houses which define the Bellingen Real Estate market. Casa de Flores is a prime example set on an enormous double block, across the road from...

Immaculate Villa in Beachside Suburb

6/95A James Small Drive, Korora 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $339,000

This immaculate 2 bedroom villa has privacy, great views and a modern design without breaking the budget. Situated on its own block of land, boasting a rare...

Spacious Jetty Townhouse with Yard

4/15 Moore Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 3 2 2 AUCTION

This 3 bedroom townhouse enjoys a quiet leafy position close to the centre of the Jetty precinct, Coffs Harbour's premier tourist & lifestyle hub. Walk to great...

Popular Family Friendly Neighbourhood

45 Coriedale Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $499,950

Spacious & elevated, this 4 bedroom home situated on popular Coriedale Drive is close to Child Care, playing fields and just a short drive the Coffs CBD. Light and...

The middle of everywhere + the middle of nowhere...

771 Valery Road, Valery 2454

Rural 3 2 2 $795,000

A lovely country home with a beautiful aspect over the property. Features great verandah's, open plan living area, sunroom and a large separate dining room. All...

Impressive quality in a picturesque setting...

2a Hardy Close, Korora 2450

House 4 3 3 $849,000

A gorgeous sub-tropical setting, high quality craftsmanship and a very generous floor plan are hallmarks of this enticing family home situated in one of Korora...

Renters warned about online real estate scam

The scam ad for a property for rent in Albert Park.

Australian renters have been warned about an elaborate scam

Luxury Sapphire Beach home is this week's Agent Pick

Opulent living in exclusive enclave

The incredible history of Toronto in Ipswich

The National Trust will open Toronto House to the public on May 10th. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Houses of Ipswich

Your chance to secure this sought after lifestyle

LUXURY: This is your chance to live in Korora's Five Islands Dr.

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

Million dollar farm snapped up by the council

RESERVE EXPANDED: Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson and Cr Jenny McKay celebrate the purchase of a $1.2 million tract of land beside Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve.

Land buy funded by the council's environment levy

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!