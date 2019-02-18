Em Rata strips off in servo

Emily Ratajkowski has shared some bizarre photos of herself posing in the least sexiest of places - a servo.

The super model - who is best known for her enviable figure - has just dropped a new lingerie collection and with it, the most random series of promo shots.

Em, who rose to fame after appearing in Robin Thicke's Blurred Lines video, posed in the stunning new collection for Inamorata in a far from glamorous service station - and the results are weirdly wonderful.

In one snap, Em can be seen flickering a lighter as she leans against an ice cream counter wearing nothing but a khaki lace undies set.

It's not known what she's lighting, but perhaps she's trying to keep her booty warm. It is unclear.

One thing's for certain, her infamous figure stands out among the background of mundane everyday items, such as chocolate bars, jerky and healthy snack balls.

She's also papped from behind in the ensemble, appearing to look at the items on sale as if choosing what she wants. While it's an image many of us can relate to, the fact she's doing it sans-clothing makes it seem rather awkward.

But the undies look incredible, so who really cares?

Moving on, Em is then seen standing in a black one piece alongside a variety of different scratchies on offer.

The brunette - who has a penchant for tiny bikinis - is holding two green scratchcards in front of her face, leaving only her piercing brown eyes on show.

Did she win? Guess we'll never know.

In another weird photo, she strikes a pose in front of the fridges too wearing nothing but a delicate black lace bralet with matching undies.

Stacked up bottles of Gatorade and beer can be seen behind her and she appears to fiddle with her fingers while gazing off wistfully into the distance.

Perhaps Em was feeling a bit chilly here and who could blame her. Those fridges are frosty.

The 27-year-old - who married Sebastian Bear-McClard last year after a whirlwind romance - can later be seen reaching into one of the huge fridges and grabbing a bottle of juice.

This time she's wearing a nude coloured thong and crop top. She'll definitely need a cardi by now.

Thankfully, she puts on a bit more clothing for a shot by an ATM, rocking a brown mini-skirt and matching crop as she clutches on to a bag of chips.

However, she strips off again to pose out front of the servo in a white cotton bralet and matching undies. This time she adds a pair of runners, presumably to protect her feet.

After all, you never know what's been left lying around outside a service station.

