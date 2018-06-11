Emerging football talent on the Jet's radar

North Coast Under 11s take on Northern NSW Football at the Telstra State Boys Championships at C.ex Coffs Stadium on Monday.

C.EX Coffs Stadium has hosted more than 220 of Northern NSW's most talented 11 and 12-year-old footballers this long weekend during the annual Telstra State SAP Championships in Coffs Harbour.

Sixteen teams have been involved in 56 matches over the three days with Mid North Coast and North Coast teams in action.

Every year the tournament serves as a key development and talent identification tournament.

"The Telstra SAP State Championships for Boys is always a very popular and keenly contested tournament," NNSWF Technical Director Michael Browne

"The participating teams all play against each other over two and a half days and the format enables zones to compare their players against others from different parts of the state.

"Players in both age groups have the opportunity to earn themselves a place in the High-Performance camp scheduled for January 2019 and in addition staff from Newcastle Jets will also be present to looking for potential players," Browne concluded.

The Telstra SAP State Championships for Boys is the first of NNSWF's major tournaments to be held in Coffs Harbour with the NNSWF Westfield National Youth Championships for Girls in July, the FFA National Youth Championships for Boys in September, the SAP State Championships for Girls in October and the highly anticipated Champion of Champions in October.

Telstra State SAP Championships results

- Ce.x Coffs Stadium, Coffs Harbour -

11-year's boys

Mid North Coast 0

Emerging Jets 2

Mid North Coast 1

Hunter Valley 1

Mid North Coast 0

Macquarie 5

Mid North Coast 0

NNSWF 2

Mid North Coast 2

North Coast 3

Mid North Coast 1

Northern Inland 0

Mid North Coast - 8th

11-years boy's

North Coast 2

Emerging Jets 2

North Coast 3

Macquarie 2

North Coast 1

NNSWF 1

North Coast 1

Northern Inland 1

North Coast 0

Hunter Valley 1

North Coast 3

Mid North Coast 2

North Coast - 3rd.

Under 12s boys

Mid North Coast 0

Emerging Jets 3

Mid North Coast 2

Macquarie 3

Mid North Coast 2

North Coast 2

Mid North Coast 0

Hunter Valley 0

Mid North Coast 1

NNSWF 2

Mid North Coast 0

Northern Inland 1

Mid North Coast - 8th

Under 12s boys

North Coast 0

Emerging Jets 1

North Coast 0

Hunter Valley 0

North Coast 2

Mid North Coast 2

North Coast 0

NNSWF 0

North Coast 0

Northern Inland 1

North Coast - 7th