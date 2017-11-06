Emergency workers praised in bush rescue

Paramedics and SES praised over difficult rescue: A 58-year-old Coffs Harbour man suffered a badly broken leg after a trail bike crash near Ulong on Sunday afternoon.

AMID rain, mud and stormy conditions, a marathon emergency services operation unfolded near Ulong on Sunday afternoon to assist a Coffs Harbour man who had suffered a broken leg while riding a trail bike.

NSW Ambulance paramedics said the patient was a 58-year-old local man.

Ambulance NSW Duty Operations Manager, Inspector Mick Mair was full of praise for the efforts of both paramedics and SES Volunteers after an emergency call was received at 1.45pm

"Crews were dispatched from Coffs Harbour and both SES and Ambulance Paramedics arrived at a staging area near Eastern Dorrigo Way west of Coramba, near Ulong and due to lack of 4WD access had to walk in single file for almost half an hour for about a kilometre through muddy, hilly territory to locate the patient," Inspt Mair said.

"The patient had sustained a serious fracture to his left femur.

Emergency service personnel respond to a badly injured trail bike rider near Ulong. FRANK REDWARD

"Extraction was particularly challenging however paramedics with the assistance of Coffs Harbour SES volunteers placed the patient in a stokes litter and using a trolley and ropes, gradually bought him back to a waiting ambulance where he was conveyed to Coffs Harbour Health Campus for emergency surgery."

The operation took more than two hours with the man experiencing considerable discomfort due to the seriousness of his injury.

Inspector Mair said that due to storms, calling in the Westpac Rescue Lifesaver Helicopter for an extraction was not a possibility.