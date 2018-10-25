Woman dies at scene of 'significant' highway crash

A crash on the Warrego Hwy at Hatton Vale.

A crash on the Warrego Hwy at Hatton Vale.

UPDATE 1PM: POLICE are investigating a fatal traffic crash that happened at Hatton Vale this morning.

At about 9am, two vehicles collided at the intersection of the Warrego Hwy and Niemeyer Rd.

An elderly female driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The male driver of the second vehicle was transported to Ipswich Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The two drivers were the sole occupants of the vehicles.

No one else was injured as a result of the crash.

Police are appealing to any members of the public who witnessed the incident or who have relevant dash-cam footage to contact police.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Contact Police on 131 44 with information.

