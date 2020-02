There's a serious accident on Bucca Rd, 12km west of the Pacific Highway.

BUCCA Rd is closed with emergency services on the scene of a serious crash, north-west of Coffs Harbour.

The accident happened just before 11am.

It's understood a vehicle has left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

Police have closed the road in both directions.