Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Three occupants of the vehicle managed to escape wreckage.
Three occupants of the vehicle managed to escape wreckage. Frank Redward
News

Emergency services rush to scene of 4WD roll-over

Jasmine Minhas
by
25th Oct 2018 2:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE people have had a lucky escape from an accident which saw their four-wheel drive flip while travelling at Coffs Harbour.

Emergency services were called just before 2pm following reports the vehicle had rolled onto its roof on Englands Rd.

A NSW Ambulance media spokesperson said three ambulances were called to the scene and assessed three occupants of the vehicle who had already managed to make their way out of the wreckage.

All three occupants of the vehicle were not required to be taken to hospital.

Three occupants of the vehicle managed to escape wreckage.
Three occupants of the vehicle managed to escape wreckage. Frank Redward
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Bring your fishing ideas to life

    Bring your fishing ideas to life

    News HAVE you been thinking about ways to improve recreational fishing in the area?

    • 25th Oct 2018 3:30 PM
    Underwear in the streets, every town should have bra bunting

    Underwear in the streets, every town should have bra bunting

    News Pre-loved bras are drawing attention to this quiet little town

    Coffs charging on for arm wrestling world record

    premium_icon Coffs charging on for arm wrestling world record

    News Battery World fire not enough to stop Paul.

    Local Partners