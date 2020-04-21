Emergency services reveal cause of highway crash

TWO motorists had a rude awakening on Tuesday morning when they both collided with parts of a concrete barrier.

Just before 6am, a Holden Commodore travelling northbound along the Pacific Highway near Swan Creek crashed into a concrete barrier. The impact caused the barrier to break and come to rest into the path of an oncoming vehicle who also struck the debris.

Emergency services, including Fire and Rescue 307 South Grafton and NSW Ambulance were dispatched to the scene where it's understood two people were treated by paramedics. The extent of their injuries is not known.

Traffic was impacted in both directions due to a clean-up operation in place to remove the concrete debris from the highway.

One lane from both north and southbound lanes were closed as a result.