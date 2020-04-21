Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Emergency services reveal cause of highway crash

Jenna Thompson
, jenna.thompson@dailyexaminer.com.au
21st Apr 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO motorists had a rude awakening on Tuesday morning when they both collided with parts of a concrete barrier.

Just before 6am, a Holden Commodore travelling northbound along the Pacific Highway near Swan Creek crashed into a concrete barrier. The impact caused the barrier to break and come to rest into the path of an oncoming vehicle who also struck the debris.

Emergency services, including Fire and Rescue 307 South Grafton and NSW Ambulance were dispatched to the scene where it's understood two people were treated by paramedics. The extent of their injuries is not known.

Traffic was impacted in both directions due to a clean-up operation in place to remove the concrete debris from the highway.

One lane from both north and southbound lanes were closed as a result.

ambulance nsw emergency services pacific highway crash south grafton fire and rescue swan creek
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Disability worker charged over alleged sexual touching

        premium_icon Disability worker charged over alleged sexual touching

        News The man, 65, allegedly indecently assaulted a 21-year-old male client on several occasions.

        Coffs Coast retains State Junior Titles

        premium_icon Coffs Coast retains State Junior Titles

        News Confirmation today the State Junior Titles will go ahead in August.

        Councillors say work must stop on cultural centre planning

        premium_icon Councillors say work must stop on cultural centre planning

        Council News POLL: Should planning works stop on cultural and civic centre?

        IN COURT: 52 people face the magistrate today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 52 people face the magistrate today

        News A list of individuals appearing in court at Coffs today.