Emergency services respond to two-vehicle head-on crash

5th Dec 2018 6:15 PM | Updated: 7:05 PM
One person has been transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital  following a two-vehicle head-on crash on the Sunshine Coast.

The crash occurred on Old Gympie Rd, Landsborough, about 5.11pm.

The patient was reported to be in stable conditions with minor injuries. 

Meanwhile, Queensland Ambulance Service also transported one person to hospital following a separate accident at Burnside earlier this afternoon.

The two-vehicle crash occurred on Perwillowen Rd, Burnside, at 4.38pm.

QAS reported the patient had minor injuries and was transported in a stable condition to Nambour Hospital.

