The scene of a collision between a pedestrian and a truck on the Pacific Highway at Bom Bom near Centenary Dr.
Breaking

Emergency services respond to truck, pedestrian collision

Jarrard Potter
by
3rd Oct 2018 6:21 PM

EMERGENCY services have responded to reports of a collision between a truck and a pedestrian on the Pacific Highway at Bom Bom this evening.

The collision occurred around 6.20pm, and has closed one lane of northbound traffic.

Live Traffic NSW is advising motorists to exercise caution in the area.

MORE TO COME.

A truck and pedestrian have collided on the Pacific Highway at Bom Bom near Centenary Dr this evening.
breaking news live traffic nsw pacific highway
Grafton Daily Examiner

