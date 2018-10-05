Two seriously injured in plane crash

BREAKING

EMERGENCY services are working on two people after their plane crashed into a field near Stawell in west Victoria.

A Victoria Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the field in Black Range around 12.40pm to reports of a plane crash.

One person is being treated at the scene with a facial injury and is in a serious condition.

The second is in a critical condition.

The spokeswoman said two air ambulance helicopters had been dispatched to help the pair.

A Victoria Police spokesman said officers arrived to the scene just after 1pm and are still working through the scene.

More to come.