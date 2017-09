CAR CRASH: Fire and Rescue NSW crews from Coffs Harbour have been called to a car crash at Coramba.

EMERGENCY services have been called to a car crash.

Fire and Rescue NSW Captain Mark Ellis, from Coffs Harbour, said a crew was responding to a car crash at East Bank Rd.

Capt Ellis said a person was trapped in the car after it was driven into a ditch.

The crash happened shortly before 5pm.

State Emergency Services have also been called.