News

Emergency services respond to highway crash

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@news.com.au
10th Nov 2020 9:30 AM
EMERGENCY services were called to the Pacific Highway at Pillar Valley this morning after a heavy vehicle ran off the road and crashed into an embankment.

The crash, which occurred about 7.30am this morning, saw one lane of traffic closed as heavy vehicle salvaging crews worked to remove the truck from the embankment.

Coffs/Clarence Police District Chief Inspector Jo Reid said investigations were continuing into how the truck left the roadway.

MORE TO COME.

Grafton Daily Examiner

