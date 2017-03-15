Emergency services prepare for second onslaught of storms

NSW SES volunteers have now received 932 jobs from severe weather with flooding now occuring in the State's north east corner.

AS THE sun shines and the flood waters subside, the north coast has been told to brace itself for a second onslaught of torrential rain and thunder storms as early as tomorrow.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a further warning this afternoon: Prepare for flooding.

Another trough off the north coast is expected to develop tomorrow, bringing further downpours from late Friday and over the weekend.

"We're going to see some renewed heavy rainfall along the same areas impacted over the last couple of days ... I guess our particular focus is around the mid north coast - Coffs Harbour, the Bellinger/Nambucca and also the Wilsons (River) at Lismore is a concern as well," Justin Robinson, BOM's NSW said.

However, Mr Robinson said BOM's flood watch, stretching all the way down to the Manning and including the Hastings and Macleay river valleys, would remain.

Sawtell has been the wettest place in New South Wales, with torrential rain dumping 300mm over the past three days.

A whopping 230mm bucketed down in the past 24 hours alone as the NSW mid north coast and northern rivers region copped a deluge.

The torrential rain across the state has left emergency services frantically responding to call-outs, with 132 incidents overnight.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting a further 20 to 40mm for Coffs Harbour on Friday, 40 to 80mm on Saturday and 20 to 40mm on Sunday.

The rain is likely to hit the Coffs Coast tomorrow according to weatherzone between 10am and midday.

With that is forecast to come 24 hours of heavy showers.

Car in water on Aviation Dr: The wet weather saw a Commodore trapped in rising waters in Coffs Harbour.

This Flood Watch provides early advice for possible future flooding along all rivers, creeks and overland flow paths within a nominated valley.

Rainfall is expected to ease along the NSW Northern Rivers and Mid-North Coast today.

This rainfall has the potential to cause flooding to develop in the following river valleys from late Friday onwards:

1. Brunswick - minor flooding

2. Wilsons - minor to moderate flooding

3. Richmond - minor flooding

4. Clarence -minor flooding

5. Orara - moderate flooding

6. Coffs Coast - minor flooding

7. Bellinger - moderate flooding

8. Nambucca - minor to moderate flooding

9. Macleay - minor to moderate flooding

10. Hastings - moderate flooding

11. Manning - minor to moderate flooding

A Flood Warning remains current for the Wilsons river at Lismore.

This Flood Watch means that people living or working along rivers and streams must monitor the latest weather forecasts and warnings and be ready to move to higher ground should flooding develop.

Flood Warnings will be issued if Minor Flood Level is expected to be exceeded at key sites along the main rivers for which the Bureau of Meteorology provides a flood warning service.

Across NSW, about 70% of Flood Watches are followed by flooding.