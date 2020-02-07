Emergency services prepare for major flooding

Fire and Rescue have a high capacity water pumper on call.

Fire and Rescue have a high capacity water pumper on call.

PREPARATION is underway for potential flooding weather this weekend on the Coffs Coast.

Fire and Rescue NSW Coffs Harbour station have loaned a high capacity water pumper from Sydney in case of major flooding in the area.

This is the first time the pumper has been to the Coffs Coast and with the ability to pump 8000 litres a minute, it will be ready to send out to locations on the Mid North Coast if needed.

Fire and Rescue have a high capacity water pumper on call.

“If a basement is flooded or an area needs water removed, we can get it to work and drain quite quickly,” Coffs Harbour Station commander Nat La Macchia said.

To help protect homes from flooding, there is a public sandbag point at Brelsford Park Car Park.

Coffs Harbour City SES advise three to four sandbags are sufficient for a single layer at a standard door and seven to eight for a garage door.

For emergency assistance in flood and storm, call NSW SES on 132 500.