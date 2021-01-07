Menu
Emergency services on scene of crash south of Grafton

Jarrard Potter
7th Jan 2021 12:16 PM
UPDATE: 1pm

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter has been called off to attend the scene on Armidale Road at Clouds Creek due to only minor injuries sustained by occupants involved in the incident.    

EARLIER

Emergency services have responded to a serious collision on Armidale Rd at Clouds Creek, between Nymboida and Dundurrabin.

About 10.56am emergency services were called to the crash. The Westpac Rescue Helicopter has also been tasked for a primary mission to the scene.

It is unknown how many people are injured or the number of vehicles involved.

The crash is just one of many keeping emergency services busy on a wet and rainy day, with a multiple car pile up causing delays on the Pacific Highway in the Park Beach area in Coffs Harbour earlier today.

MORE TO COME.

