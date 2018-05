Motorists are advised to reduce speed and exercise caution.

EMERGENCY services are attending the scene of a car accident that has taken place on the Pacific Hwy this afternoon, affecting traffic in both directions.

The accident took place at around 4pm on the Pacific Hwy at Dirty Creek, just past Range Rd.

According to Live Traffic NSW, a vehicle involved is currently situated on a median strip.

Motorists are advised to reduce speed and exercise caution.

