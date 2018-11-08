Menu
BUSHFIRE: QFES is monitoring a bushfire burning near Allan Road, Conway.
Emergency services monitor bushfire in Conway

Claudia Alp
by
5th Nov 2018 1:41 PM

FIREFIGHTERS are monitoring a bushfire burning near Allan Road, Conway, east of Proserpine.

A Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service spokesperson said there was no exact knowledge as to how the fire started, but it was believed to have begun during storm activity on October 17.

The spokesperson said the fire was inaccessible due to the terrain, but QPWS had been working with the local, rural fire brigade to manage it.

There is no threat to property at this time, however smoke may affect Conway, Conway Beach, Wilson Beach and surrounds.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said if affected, residents should close windows and doors.

Anyone suffering from a respiratory condition should keep medication close by.

Motorists have been advised to drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call Triple Zero immediately.　

