Westpac helicopter tasked to fly out injured woman

TRAFFIC CRASH: Police and paramedics have been called to a traffic crash at Arrawarra. Trevor Veale

UPDATE 10AM: EMERGENCY services have been tasked to two separate traffic incidents on the Northern Beaches. 

A NSW Ambulance Media spokeswoman said a single vehicle incident was reported on the on the old Pacific Hwy at about 8.50am near Arrawarra.

The car has driven into a tree at high speed and the driver is trapped.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been tasked by NSW Ambulance.

The spokeswoman said another two-vehicle crash was reported on the Pacific Hwy near Woolgoolga about 8.55am.

She said one of the vehicles was on its roof and a female was trapped.

Emergency services respond to single vehicle crash on the old Pacific Hwy on Thursday, September 7, 2017. Trevor Veale

ORIGINAL 9.26AM: EMERGENCY services have been called to a serious traffic crash.

Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command duty officer Brendan Gorman said the crash happened at Arrawarra on Solitary Islands Way.

He said the crash happened shortly after 9am.

Police and paramedics have been tasked to the crash.

More to come.

