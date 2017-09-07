Westpac helicopter tasked to fly out injured woman

TRAFFIC CRASH: Police and paramedics have been called to a traffic crash at Arrawarra.

UPDATE 10AM: EMERGENCY services have been tasked to two separate traffic incidents on the Northern Beaches.

A NSW Ambulance Media spokeswoman said a single vehicle incident was reported on the on the old Pacific Hwy at about 8.50am near Arrawarra.

The car has driven into a tree at high speed and the driver is trapped.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been tasked by NSW Ambulance.

The spokeswoman said another two-vehicle crash was reported on the Pacific Hwy near Woolgoolga about 8.55am.

She said one of the vehicles was on its roof and a female was trapped.

Emergency services respond to single vehicle crash on the old Pacific Hwy on Thursday, September 7, 2017. Trevor Veale

