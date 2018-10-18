Menu
Plane lands in Queensland without front wheels

by Keagan Elder
18th Oct 2018 6:33 AM

EMERGENCY services were called to Townsville Airport after an aircraft landed without its front landing gear.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two firefighter crews had been called to the airport.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police would assist the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) during the incident.

The spokesman said police were notified of the incident about 7pm.

A CASA spokesman said he had not received any information.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said Townsville paramedics had been called to wait at the staging area on Ingham Road with police and firefighters.

