Emergency services called in to rescue cow stuck in mud

Hayden Johnson
by
6th Jun 2018 1:23 PM | Updated: 2:01 PM

A DELICATE rescue operation will soon get underway after a cow became stuck in mud on a property outside Rosewood. 

The cow, which is expected to weigh several hundred kilograms, will soon be lifted by the Queensland Fire to Emergency Service.

It is unknown how long the cow has been stuck in the mud for. 

An RSPCA inspector on the scene said the cow appeared to be in a healthy condition, eating and drinking water. 

The stuck cow ventured away from the herd and became stuck in wet mud next to the property's dam. 

The eight unstuck cows appear oblivious to the rescue operation and remain focused on grazing. 

Efforts have been made to contact the home owner.

