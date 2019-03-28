Police confirm fatality at scene of train collision

It's believed a train has collided with a vehicle. Please note: The train shown here is not associated with this incident.

It's believed a train has collided with a vehicle. Please note: The train shown here is not associated with this incident. Jenna Thompson

A MAN has died this morning following a collision between a train and a vehicle.

In the early hours of Thursday morning, emergency services were called to the train crossing at Fry Street, Carrs Creek after reports a train had collided with a vehicle.

Police have confirmed the male occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.

Just after 7am, the wreckage of the vehicle was removed by a tow truck while crime scene investigators began piecing together the cause of the incident.

If you or anyone is seeking support, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit lifeline.org.au

EARLIER

Emergency services have attended an incident on the railway tracks at Junction Hill this morning.



It is believed a vehicle has collided with a train.

More information as it comes to hand.