MOTORISTS were warned to exercise caution on the Pacific Highway at Coffs Harbour following a motorcycle crash this afternoon.

Just before 4pm one of two northbound lanes on the highway near Rose Ave were closed and emergency services as emergency services attended the scene.

NSW Ambulance and NSW Police were in attendance.

Motorists were advised to allow for extra travel time.

As of 4.30pm the site has been cleared.