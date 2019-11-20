Emergency services at scene of car rollover

A car has overturned at Nana Glen.

EMERGENCY services are attending the scene of a car rollover at Nana Glen this morning.

Initial reports from NSW Ambulance suggest three occupants of the vehicle are suffering from leg injuries, with one passenger found lying on the road.

The accident took place just before 10.30am at Coldwater Creek Rd.

The crash took place just a short distance of around 3km away from the Liberation Trail bushfire.

NSW Ambulance, NSW Rural Fire Service and SES crews are at the scene.

More to come.