Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A car has overturned at Nana Glen.
A car has overturned at Nana Glen.
News

Emergency services at scene of car rollover

Jasmine Minhas
20th Nov 2019 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services are attending the scene of a car rollover at Nana Glen this morning.

Initial reports from NSW Ambulance suggest three occupants of the vehicle are suffering from leg injuries, with one passenger found lying on the road.

The accident took place just before 10.30am at Coldwater Creek Rd.

The crash took place just a short distance of around 3km away from the Liberation Trail bushfire.

NSW Ambulance, NSW Rural Fire Service and SES crews are at the scene.

More to come.

car crash car rollover nana glen
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Popular hotel closes for building works

        premium_icon Popular hotel closes for building works

        News The venue says the doors will be closed as remedial works are carried out to the building.

        Surfers push on with their ‘Fight for The Bight’

        premium_icon Surfers push on with their ‘Fight for The Bight’

        News Local surfers will continue their 'Fight for the Bight' on Saturday

        WANTED: Police searching for Coffs Harbour man

        premium_icon WANTED: Police searching for Coffs Harbour man

        News POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate the man.

        Smoke continues to cause havoc at Coffs airport

        premium_icon Smoke continues to cause havoc at Coffs airport

        News Smoke continues to interrupt flights at Coffs airport.