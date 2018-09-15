Menu
Emergency services assaulted after party shut down

by Chris Honnery
15th Sep 2018 9:26 AM
POLICE and paramedics have been assaulted after a function in southeast Queensland was shut down, turning the party into a violent confrontation.

Police allege that just before 1am on Saturday, officers were called to a business on Warwick Road, Yamanto, in Ipswich, after a function involving a large number of people was shut down following a disturbance.

It is further understood when officers turned up, a large group of people who had congregated outside the premises became involved in a physical altercation.

As police tried to intervene, four patrons allegedly assaulted officers and refused to move on.

One of the men also allegedly spat on police and attending paramedics.

Police have charged four teenagers following the incident.

A 19-year-old Flinders view man has since been charged with assault and obstruct police and is due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on October 5.

A 18-year-old Raceview man and 18-year-old East Ipswich man were both charged with public nuisance and obstruct police. They will appear at Ipswich Magistrates Court on October 4.

An  and an 18-year-old Raceview man were both charged with public nuisance and obstruct police and is due to appear on October 4.

A 17-year-old Silkstone girl was also charged with obstruct police.

Banning notices were also issued to all of the alleged offenders.

