Emergency road closure as investigations continue

North Bank Road will be closed until Thursday. Contributed

BELLINGEN Shire Council has been forced to close North Bank Road to undertake emergency work after it was revealed a culvert had failed.

A culvert failure was identified as part of the council's inspection program, which will mean the full closure of North Bank Road approximately 3km from Bellingen from today until Thursday.

The failed structure is locally known as Slarkes Culvert.

Council has liaised with bus services to provide turnaround areas either side of the culvert to allow continuation of its services.

Variable message boards will be placed at both ends of North Bank Road advising motorists of this closure.

Council will construct a temporary bridge, with a restricted speed limit, while they determine a long term solution.

The community will be kept informed of this developing issue. A separate CREATE page (create.bellingen.nsw.gov.au) will be established to assist in keeping the community informed.

Alternatively for further information, contact the Council's Customer Service on 6655 7300.