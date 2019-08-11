Menu
Clarence Valley Rural Fire Service crews battled an out of control bushfire at Whiteman Creek west of Grafton on Saturday, 10th August, 2019.
Emergency declaration in face of fire danger

Kathryn Lewis
11th Aug 2019 9:53 AM
A LOCAL state of emergency has been declared for the entire Clarence Valley with fire crews from far and wide helping local efforts to battle blazes. 

The section 44 declaration made this morning allows the Rural Fire Service to utilise all available resources in the event of a major fire. 

NSW Fire and Rescue Crews from Maclean, Ballina, Lismore, Casino, Woolgoolga and Coffs Harbour attended several blazes last night and will continue to work with Clarence Valley crews this morning.

WATCH: Go inside the Whiteman Creek fire

The crews originally assembled to be dispatched to fires burning further south near Kempsey, but were called out to assist with property protection at the Lanitza bushfire when it was upgraded to Emergency Warning at 10.35pm.

The situation eased, and one crew member stated he was in bed by 2.30am. 

At 9am Maclean captain Owen Gray spoke to The Daily Examiner as his crew prepared for a long day ahead on the Valley's firegrounds.

"We're just going to check out where we're up to now and see where we're heading today," Capt Gray said.

"We'll be tasked out to assist the RFS wherever there are fires still continuing."

The fire at Lanitza bushfire has been downgraded but with winds expected to pick up this afternoon residents are urged to be cautious and prepared. 

