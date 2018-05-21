Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
German firefighters have been taught how to remove sex toys without hurting the trapped person. Picture: Annette Dew
German firefighters have been taught how to remove sex toys without hurting the trapped person. Picture: Annette Dew
Offbeat

Fireys trained in ‘sex toy emergencies’

by James Cox
21st May 2018 5:10 AM

FIREFIGHTERS in Germany are being specially trained to rescue men from sex toy emergencies following a recent spike in kinky mishaps.

The new training involved emergency crews being drilled in how to cut off penis rings or extract items that have got stuck in hard to reach places.

The course was launched recently after a spike in calls from men whose raunchy antics had left them in serious trouble.

Incidents include a man with crochet needles stuck in his urethra and another who got his manhood stuck in a bottle.

In another eye-watering emergency call, crews had to attend a man with a whole apple stuck up his bottom.

And in another incident, a weightlifter in Worms in Rhineland-Palatinate state needed fire crews to help him get his member unwedged from the hole in the middle of a 2.26kg iron weight.

It took more than three hours to cut him free, and the weight had to be shattered with an industrial powered grinder, then cut to pieces with a vibrating saw.

The training seminar is called Maschinenunfaelle in German, which translates to "mechanical failures".

It teaches participants how to remove sex toys without hurting the trapped person.

More than 600 firefighters were given a lesson in how to remove penis rings in Dresden this week as part of the special training.

The 15-minute rescue technique involves inserting a spatula between the victim's penis and the ring before it is cut off with a grinder.

While the fire crews work, the stuck man is bandaged and covered in a heat shield blanket which can absorb heat up to 4000 degrees Celsius.

 

This story originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission.

Related Items

Show More
editors picks emergency fire brigade fire department germany sex toys

Top Stories

    GROUP 2: Ghosts go on rampage against Comets

    GROUP 2: Ghosts go on rampage against Comets

    Rugby League STRONG, disciplined defensive effort rewarded with eight-try romp in Group 2 Rugby League.

    Sunday's knee jerk reaction: Coffs Coast weekend sport

    Sunday's knee jerk reaction: Coffs Coast weekend sport

    Sport Check out the weekend scores and opinion from Coffs Coast sport.

    Deegan to put best foot forward in battle for Page

    Deegan to put best foot forward in battle for Page

    Politics Patrick Deegan has been preselected as Labor's candidate for Page.

    From Bonville and bananas to bulls and more books

    From Bonville and bananas to bulls and more books

    News Chance meeting on the side of the Pacific Hwy inspires latest novel.

    Local Partners