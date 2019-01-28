Menu
Police crews are en route.
Road closed as paramedic injured in crash

Caitlan Charles
by and Nick Wright
28th Jan 2019 10:12 AM | Updated: 10:44 AM
UPDATE:  A PARAMEDIC has been injured in a crash on Mackay-Eungella Rd. 

A QAS spokesman said they the paramedic, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was responding to an incident when the crash occurred just after 8am. 

Macaky-Eungella Rd is currently closed. 

The person is being assessed by paramedics. 

EARLIER: A SINGLE vehicle crash has occurred near Benholme, with multiple emergency vehicles responding to the situation.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were responding to the crash at Mackay-Eungella Road, with one passenger involved in the incident.

More details to come.

