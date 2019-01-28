Road closed as paramedic injured in crash
UPDATE: A PARAMEDIC has been injured in a crash on Mackay-Eungella Rd.
A QAS spokesman said they the paramedic, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was responding to an incident when the crash occurred just after 8am.
Macaky-Eungella Rd is currently closed.
The person is being assessed by paramedics.
EARLIER: A SINGLE vehicle crash has occurred near Benholme, with multiple emergency vehicles responding to the situation.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were responding to the crash at Mackay-Eungella Road, with one passenger involved in the incident.
More details to come.