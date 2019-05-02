Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Toxic smell in Maryborough toilet
News

Emergency crews investigate 'strong odour' in toilet block

Christian Berechree
Carlie Walker
by and
2nd May 2019 11:29 AM | Updated: 1:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: A Maryborough fire inspector has said the "toxic smell" coming from a toilet block near the Town Hall was likely caused by works going on in the area.

Acting Inspector for Maryborough Command Jason McCloskey said two people were assessed for irritation of the throat caused by a strong chemical odour in the bathroom.

He said the smell was likely caused by fumes from cleaning products being pushed up through the pipework.

Act Insp McCloskey said crews would likely be on scene for up to three hours as investigations continued.

He said the large crowds gathered for Maryborough market day could present a challenge as crews worked to keep people from walking through the scene.

EARLIER, 11AM: EMERGENCY crews are on scene investigating reports of a "strong chemical odour" coming from a Maryborough toilet block.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said four crews were on scene on the corner of Kent St and Lennox St, after getting the call just after 10am.

The spokeswoman said crews were sent in to test the air in the toilet block, and confirmed there was no fire.

Scientific investigators are on scene testing the air as well.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the Town Hall and toilet blocks had to be closed about 10.30am as crews investigated.

Emergency crews are investigating a strong odour coming from a Maryborough toilet block.
Emergency crews are investigating a strong odour coming from a Maryborough toilet block. Carlie Walker

A large area around the scene has been cordoned off as investigations continue.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said two patients were assessed on the scene but neither required transport to hospital.

More information to come.

fcemergency fcfire fcpolice police
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Police identify a suspect in Buster bust up

    premium_icon Police identify a suspect in Buster bust up

    News Police have identified a person of interest in relation to the damage caused to Woolgoolga's iconic shipwreck.

    $1 a week for first 12 weeks: Australia's best news deal

    premium_icon $1 a week for first 12 weeks: Australia's best news deal

    News $1 a week for first 12 weeks gives you access to vital local news

    Minors to face year-long bans from local venues

    premium_icon Minors to face year-long bans from local venues

    News "If you're thinking about sneaking into a bottleshop...think twice.”

    Deputy PM called out on flying visit to push for Pat

    premium_icon Deputy PM called out on flying visit to push for Pat

    News Mayor Denise Knight learnt about the visit through the media.