Bomb threat led to hospital shooting

Nepean Hospital is in lockdown after a shooting. Picture:Justin Sanson)

SECURITY at the state's hospitals has been called into question again after a man brandishing a knife was shot by police at Nepean Hospital this afternoon.

Patients were confined to their wards, visitors locked into rooms and ambulances diverted to other hospitals as the western Sydney health precinct went into full emergency lockdown.

The bomb disposal squad was called out after the man also claimed there was a bomb in a car close to the hospital.

The man was under arrest and in a critical condition when he underwent emergency surgery at the hospital where he was shot in the abdomen.

It is the latest in a growing number of violent attacks at hospitals just weeks after Health Minister Brad Hazzard ordered his department to undertake a detailed review of another shocking incident at Blacktown Hospital after a nurse was stabbed by a patient.

Nepean Hospital's own security measures came under review in 2016 when police dog squad officer Luke Warburton was shot in an emergency room incident at the same hospital.

He was shot in the leg with his own weapon while trying to control a man who was armed with scissors and threatening staff.

A hospital security guard was shot in the calf.

Officer Luke Warburton was also shot at Nepean Hospital in 2016. Picture: Bill Hearne

Health Services Union secretary Gerard Hayes said new powers for hospital security guards were mooted after the 2016 shooting, but the state government never delivered them.

"A key issue was enhanced powers of security officers … for security officers to be able to restrain or detain people. Those key issues were not realised," Mr Hayes said.

"So in a circular measure we're now back here again."

Mr Hazzard had flagged putting locks on all doors outside patient rooms, like tea rooms, making them accessible only be staff swipe cards after the nurse at Blacktown Hospital was rescued by a 72-year-old patient.

The patient had to lock the man with a knife in a room.