Crime

Farmer, 70, in critical condition after tractor accident

Aisling Brennan
by
28th Aug 2019 9:02 AM | Updated: 10:23 AM
EMERGENCY services have been called to Rappville after reports a person has been trapped under a tractor.

Ambulance NSW crews were called at 8.10am today to Old Wyan Rd, Rappville after reports a 70-year-old man was involved in a farming incident.

"Paramedics are on scene and the man is in a critical condition," an Ambulance NSW spokeswoman said.

Police, Rural Fire Service and VRA are also expected to be attending the scene.

It is believed to be an incident involving a tractor.

More information to come.

