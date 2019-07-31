Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services were called to a fire on Owen St, Ballina overnight at the netball courts.
Emergency services were called to a fire on Owen St, Ballina overnight at the netball courts. Graham Broadhead
Crime

Police investigate fire at Ballina netball clubhouse

Aisling Brennan
by
31st Jul 2019 9:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 9.45am: Ballina Netball Association has posted on social media warning people to stay away from the damaged structure.

"Unfortunately our clubhouse burned down last night," the post on Facebook read.

"Council will have it fenced off this morning as the building is unsafe.

"We are working closely with council about how to move forward."

With a netball carnival planned for this weekend, the club has informed the public it is still trying to decide its next step forward.

"Until arrangements can be made there will be no toilets available at the courts this week for training," they said.

"We will update you in due course about Saturday and Sunday's carnival. The rescheduled division 1 game tonight is postponed."

ORIGINAL: EMERGENCY services were called to a fire near the netball courts in Ballina overnight.

Richmond Police District Inspector David Vandergriend said police and NSW Fire and Rescue were called to a fire at the Ballina Netball Association clubhouse on Owen St, Ballina about 10.45pm on Tuesday.

Emergency services were called to a fire on Owen St, Ballina overnight at the netball courts.
Emergency services were called to a fire on Owen St, Ballina overnight at the netball courts. Graham Broadhead

Insp Vandergriend said police were investigating the cause of the fire and are appealing to the public for any information.

A car was also set alight on Owen St overnight

More information to come.

ballina fire netball courts northern rivers
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Does the comparison stack up?

    premium_icon Does the comparison stack up?

    News As the extraordinary standoff over the proposed Cultural and Civic Space continues, some have drawn comparisons with one of Australia’s most iconic buildings.

    Coffs skydiver aims to fly at 425kmh in world first

    premium_icon Coffs skydiver aims to fly at 425kmh in world first

    Sport Jessica Johnston to represent Australia at Skydiving World Cup.

    Hopes fade for Ospreys as smoke billows from clearing

    premium_icon Hopes fade for Ospreys as smoke billows from clearing

    News Thick smoke is billowing from huge piles of cleared vegetation.

    MOST WANTED: 5 people police need to speak with urgently

    premium_icon MOST WANTED: 5 people police need to speak with urgently

    Crime If you've seen any one of these people, contact police immediately