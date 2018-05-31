Menu
Emergency chopper called for injured bushwalker

Andrew Korner
by
31st May 2018

AN EMERGENCY helicopter is being organised to rescue a man who has fallen in remote bushland near Peak Crossing this afternoon.

Firefighters received a call about 2pm after a man fell in the Flinder's Plum area, about a two-hour walk from the end of Mt Flinders Rd.

Paramedics have also been called to the scene, however a Queensland Ambulance spokesman confirmed a chopper would be needed to winch the man to safety.

It is understood the man has leg injuries, but it is not known how severe they are at this stage.

Ipswich Queensland Times

