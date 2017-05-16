Emerald City shines

THE movie began when Dorothy and Toto landed in Emerald City, but there is so much more to learn about this land of witches, wizards and flying monkeys.

Wicked the Musical tells the tale of two witches, Elphaba, "the Wicked Witch of the West”, and Galinda, "Glinda the Good Witch” when they were just a couple of girls at college before the events of the much-loved film, The Wizard of Oz.

We learn the back story of these two friends and get an insight into the lives of the citizens of the Emerald City.

The Coffs Harbour Musical Comedy Company is in mid-run at the Jetty Theatre so get in quick. Tickets 6648 4930 or jettytheatre.com.au.