Emerald Beach price record smashed

IMAGINE waking up to this view everyday? While it's too late to make this home yours, you would have needed close to $2-million dollars - a record price - to own it.

The luxury residence at 74 Bluff Rd has been sold by McGrath Estate Agents principal Martin Wells.

While the final sale price has not been disclosed, Mr Wells said it was within the vicinity of the price guide of $1.95-million. The result was more than half a million dollars higher than the existing residential sales record for Emerald Beach which was $1.38-million for 28 Ocean View Crescent which sold in in February this year.

Mr Wells said the property is worth every cent of its prestige price tag.

"Obviously it does represent Emerald's most prestigious home; the location of the land opposite Look AT Me Now Headland and the National Park is spectacular and guarantees uninterrupted views right down to Coffs Harbour,” he said.

"It was a ground-breaking design for that location which maximised the views and the coastal lifestyle; the parents retreat alone was the size of a normal two-bedroom apartment.”

According to CoreLogic's Market Trends report for November, Emerald Beach's house prices have increased by 25.7% in the past 12 months - the largest rise in house prices along the Coffs Coast. The rise over five years is a staggering 61.7%.

Mr Wells believes we will only see more strength in the Emerald Beach market in the future.

"It's truly becoming one of those hot spots on the coast; the upgrade of Fiddaman Rd is complete, there are plans to upgrade to the foreshore areas, and it's such a tightly held community that when houses are coming on the market that records are being achieved. We've probably seen more million-dollar-plus sales in the last 12 months than what Emerlald has potentially ever seen.”