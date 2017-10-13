Emerald Beach foreshore hotly debated

NOT HAPPY: The Emerald Beach community gathered to protest the foreshore masterplan option five.

NOT HAPPY: The Emerald Beach community gathered to protest the foreshore masterplan option five. ROBERT WATKIN

IT'S A HOT topic among residents as the future of their foreshores is being decided.

The Emerald Beach community came together last month for an information and protest session organised by residents to discuss the latest masterplan proposal, option five, which includes removal of the boat ramp and connecting road.

"Earlier this week, a group of Emerald Beach locals presented the 233 protest letters we collected at the protest meeting,” said an Emerald Beach resident.

"The council showed a strong willingness to work with the community to find an outcome which was much more in line with community expectations.

"A strong point of view from the community is that they want an upgrade of what's already there - take the opportunity to upgrade it, but don't change it.”

The resident said the survey on which the decision to make option five the preferred option may have been skewed.

""It appears that of the 216 online votes for option five, two people made up 210 of those online votes.

"A person who voted 35 times appears to be supporting fencing off the dunes.

"This dishonesty has caused the community great angst and the council expense.”

A council representative said senior managers from the council and National Parks and Wildlife Service met with two Emerald Beach community representatives this week and formally took receipt of 233 letters opposing option five, which is one in a sequence of possible enhancements considered by the community for the regional park area at Emerald Beach.

"The 233 letters will be formally tabled at the next meeting of the Coffs Coast Regional Park Trust Board for the board's consideration, along with other feedback which has been collected,” the representative said.

Formal collection of community feedback on option five will continue until Monday, October 16.

Comments can be made on Coffs Harbour City Council's community engagement website.