Embracing the solstice warmth

WINTER WONDERLAND: Lantern making in readiness for the celebrations

WE'VE reached the halfway point, from here on the days will be getting longer, even if it's only by a few seconds.

The team at Coffs Coast Boambee East community Centre decided the winter solstice was a good reason to rejoice and celebrate the fact our days will be longer (and hopefully warmer), so everyone is invited to a free Winter Solstice Family Fun Day.

Today's event will feature a lantern parade, bonfire, viking tents and castles with medieval characters, story telling tents, pipes and drums, belly dancers, fire hoops, highland dancers, African drums, children's games and competitions, face painting, plant sale and warm winter food.

Today from 3pm to 6.30pm there will be entertainment.

Bring blankets and chairs and enjoy the afternoon by the fire at Boambee East Community Centre, Bruce King Dr.